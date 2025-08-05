St. Joseph Catholic Church awards inaugural Father Cosgrove Scholarship

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Meridian announced Friday Meridian High 2025 valedictorian Dane Hill is the recipient of the first-ever Father Cosgrove Scholarship.

The scholarship is named in honor of Father Frank Cosgrove, who faithfully served as pastor of St. Joseph and St. Patrick Catholic churches and St. Patrick School. Now retired and residing at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison, Cosgrove is fondly remembered for his wisdom, humor and deep pastoral care for the people of Meridian.

This inaugural award marks the launch of a new tradition at St. Joseph Parish. Beginning this year, the parish has established a $10,000 scholarship fund to be awarded annually to the valedictorian of Meridian High School for as long as the fund remains available. The scholarship was made possible thanks to an anonymous donor.

“Father Cosgrove has had a profound and lasting impact on our community,” said Father Augustine Palimattam, current pastor of the Catholic Community of Meridian. “This scholarship honors his legacy by encouraging and supporting the academic and moral excellence he always championed.”

Dane Hill, the first recipient of the Father Cosgrove Scholarship, will attend Clark Atlanta University this fall. The scholarship will assist him with educational expenses as he embarks on his college journey.

St. Joseph and St. Patrick Catholic Churches hope this initiative will inspire future generations of students to strive for excellence and reflect the values of service, faith and leadership that Cosgrove embodied.