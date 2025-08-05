Meridian man found guilty of drug trafficking

A federal jury convicted a Meridian man Friday of drug trafficking offenses after four days of trial.

According to court documents, Jabreon Deshon Mosley, 34, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Evidence presented at trial, showed that in January 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Mosley’s residence where they recovered over 87 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 pounds of fentanyl and 35 pounds of cocaine, 2 different pill press machines, 13 firearms and 1 suppressor. From at least October 2023 until January 2024, Mosley was utilizing an illegal automatic pill press machine to manufacture thousands of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. These counterfeit pills were then distributed to the streets of Meridian and parts of Alabama.

“I am proud of the work and collaboration between my office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to take this massive amount of drugs off our streets”, stated Acting United States Attorney Patrick A. Lemon.

“The seizure of this massive amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, along with illegal firearms and pill presses, is a significant blow to the criminal organizations that endanger our streets,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Anessa Daniels-McCaw. “This successful outcome is a direct result of the collaboration and dedication of the Mississippi Homeland Security Task Force as part of Operation Take Back America, which is marshaling the full resources of the Department of Justice to eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations.”

“This case is a clear example of the dangerous impact drug trafficking has on our communities,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “I commend the DEA, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and our federal partners for their tireless work in getting these deadly drugs and illegal weapons off the streets. We will continue to work together to dismantle the criminal networks pushing poison into our neighborhoods.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration Jackson and Birmingham District Offices, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam T. Stuart and Kabah S. Ealy are prosecuting the case.