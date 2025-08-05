Meridian man dies in Kemper County crash

A Meridian man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kemper County Monday evening, The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

In a statement, Sgt. Jameka Moore said Phillip Bradley, 34, of Meridian was a passenger in a 2004 Ford Mustang traveling on Highway 493 at approximately 8:25 p.m. when it was struck by a 2018 Ford Escape driven by 43-year-old Christopher Gordon of DeKalb.

Both Bradley and the Mustang driver, 55-year-old Ronald Payne of DeKalb, were pronounced dead at the scene, Moore said.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.