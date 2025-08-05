John Dixon named Mississippi Charter Schools Association executive director

John Dixon, a native of Meridian, will lead the Mississippi Charter Schools Association as its new executive director, the Board of Directors announced Tuesday. MCSA is an organization that supports and advocates for high-quality public charter schools throughout Mississippi.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. John Dixon as the new Executive Director of MCSA,” said Nic Lott, board chair of MCSA. “As a proud Mississippian and experienced educational leader, Dr. Dixon brings valuable expertise and a strong commitment to students and educators. At MCSA, our mission is to champion high-quality charter schools and expand opportunity across Mississippi. We believe Dr. Dixon is the right person to lead this work forward with integrity and impact.”

Born and raised in Meridian, Dixon attended public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. He began his career teaching middle school English in Houston, Texas, with Teach For America, and later held leadership roles at charter school organizations including KIPP, Democracy Prep, DREAM Charter Schools, Achievement First, and Clarksdale Collegiate in Mississippi. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of K-12 Partnerships at the National Education Equity Lab, where he partnered with hundreds of high schools nationwide to connect students with college courses.

Dixon holds a Ph.D. in K-12 educational leadership from the University of Mississippi, a master’s in Education Policy and Leadership from American University, and a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University of Louisiana.

“I believe deeply in the power of high-quality charter schools to transform lives and communities,” said Dixon. “It’s an honor to continue serving the state where I was raised—a place that shaped who I am. I’m excited to work alongside our schools and communities to expand opportunity for all Mississippi students.”

Dixon brings both a passion for public education and a bold vision for the future of charter schools in Mississippi. As executive director, he is focused on raising MCSA’s profile, expanding access to high-quality charter options, and supporting schools in delivering excellent outcomes for students and families. In the months ahead, he will visit charter schools across the state to listen, learn and connect with leaders, educators, students and families.

“As a charter school leader in Mississippi, I know how powerful it is to have someone at the helm who understands the Magnolia State—not just the place, but the people,” said DeArchie Scott, CEO of Ambition Prep and MCSA board member. “Dr. Dixon brings skill, a deep understanding of our state, and a strong belief in what’s possible for Mississippi students. I’m excited to see him lead MCSA into this next chapter.”