Boil water notice issued for Highland Avenue area
Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025
The city of Meridian on Tuesday issued a precautionary boil water notice for homes and businesses in the Highland Avenue area.
The notice impacts those between Highland and 35th avenues from 29th to 40 streets.
Residents under the notice should boil water vigorously for at least one minute before consuming.
The notice will be lifted when test results come back, the city said.
