Supervisors approve projects, set hearings for nuisance properties

Lauderdale County supervisors on Monday approved the next phases of several projects throughout the county during their first August meeting at the Lauderdale County Government Center.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to accept a contract for a bridge project on Murphy Road using Local System Bridge Project funds, and paving of several county roads using internet use tax money. On the list to be paved is Newton Martin Road, Chip Pickering Road, Old Lauderdale Road, a segment of Luther Walker Road and Springhill Road.

The roads will be paved as funding is available.

Supervisors also gave the green light for the county to begin advertising a bridge project on Snowden Road for contractors to bid on after Board Attorney Lee Thaggard informed them all of the prerequisite rights-of-way easements have been completed.

Also on Monday, the Board of Supervisors set public hearings on Sept. 15, as county officials weigh whether or not to declare unkempt structures nuisance properties. A hearing for a property at 7338 State Boulevard Extension is set for 9:30 a.m., and a hearing for 5727 Oak Street is set for 9:45 a.m.

Thaggard said both of the properties have homes that have burned.

Should supervisors vote to declare the properties as nuisance properties, the county has the option to clean up the property and assess the cost to the property owner.

As they voted to hold hearings for two new properties, supervisors also voted to deny petitions to clean other unkept properties in Lauderdale County or demand the property owners clean them up.

A petition asked the county to address a property at 7794 State Boulevard Extension due to limbs and other debris, as well as an unkept yard, and a separate petition asked the county to address a pasture adjacent to Bergen Road, which had become overgrown with tall weeds.