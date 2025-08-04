Secretary of State launches ‘I Voted’ sticker contest

JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi artists and voting proponents have an opportunity to leave their mark after Secretary of State Michael Watson announced a new “I Voted” sticker contest Monday open to all registered voters in the state.

A new component of the Promote the Vote program, Mississippians have the opportunity to express their creativity and promote civic engagement through this year’s contest. Anyone 18 and older who is registered to vote in Mississippi is encouraged to design and submit artwork to be used as the “I Voted” sticker for all 82 counties during the 2026 election cycle.

“I am thrilled to bring this contest to Mississippi voters through the expansion of Promote the Vote. Combining artistic expression and pride for our beloved state is a great way to engage our voters while highlighting the creative talent of Mississippians,” said Watson.

Submissions must fit on a two-inch circular sticker and cannot be derogatory or negative in any way. The design must include the following:

— The words “I Voted” (quotation marks not included)

— 2026

— A title for the design

The deadline to submit entries is Oct. 31.

All eligible submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges including a representative from the Mississippi Economic Council, a representative from the Mississippi Arts Commission and a representative from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

More information about the contest may be found online at sos.ms.gov/communications-publications/promote-vote. For questions, contact PTV@sos.ms.gov.