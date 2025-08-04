Back-to-School Bash marks students’ return

Meridian parents, educators and some children celebrated Saturday as the city of Meridian Parks and Recreation’s annual Back-to-School Bash marked the final few days until students return to school for another year.

The yearly event brings together civic organizations, community clubs and more to help local students stock up on all they will need to be successful in the classroom. Students and parents visited more than two dozen booths offering a multitude of paper, pencils, backpacks, art supplies and more.

“Make sure y’all thank these people for coming out and doing this because we are a community,” Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said prior to the start of Saturday’s event. “Our children come first.”

Meridian Public School District officials, who attended the Back-to-School Bash, encouraged both students and parents to make sure students get to school on time and are ready to learn every day.

Classes for both Meridian and Lauderdale County school districts resume Thursday.