Dimon and Duff tout small democracy and good government

“I’m not sure if big democracy is that effective anymore,” said Jamie Dimon, “but small (local) democracy works.” Dimon, the highly successful CEO of the world’s largest bank, JP Morgan Chase, was addressing over 400 attendees at Mississippi Today’s “All in on Mississippi” forum.

“Mayors and governors always learn the same thing if they come out of the political realm and they never ran anything,” Dimon continued. “Running stuff is hard. If you don’t get it quickly, the place erodes. The good ones quickly learn that it’s about schools, crime, hospitals, roads, potholes, all these things that serve people. It’s not about the ideology.”

Another thing effective leaders learn, Dimon said, is competence. “You better damn well be good at it because if you’re not, you know, the politics takes over and you have an erosion of quality. And so good government, it works.”

“I want good government, that’s all I care about,” said Tommy Duff a little later in the program. Duff, who knows how to run things as the highly successful operator of Southern Tire Mart, is a potential candidate for governor and was answering a question about the type of leaders he wants to support in government.

“Dimon said it best,” Duff said. “I mean, it’s the local “d” (small democracy). They’re working, they’re trying to make the community a better place, they’re doing it for the right reason. Those are the people that I support. Am I conservative? Certainly. And very conservative in my beliefs and in my thinking process. But I also realize that life has practicality, and you have to do the right things and move ahead.”

“You know my approach is to say the status quo hasn’t worked, what’s next?” Duff continued. “What can we come up with? Let’s get the pros. Let’s get the cons. Let’s flesh it out. Let’s see what the best thing to do for our state is. And that’s true on every issue.”

“I want to know the facts and the facts that are best for people in Mississippi.”

An attendee leaned over to me and whispered, “They sure support your view of good government.” I smiled, knowing the view of good government I wrote about in my book was really Gil Carmichael’s view.

My own thoughts were on the similarities between Duff’s views and Carmichael’s on good government despite 50 years between their times as potential governor candidates.

“I think the Mississippi of tomorrow will be better than the Mississippi of today,” said Duff. “But I think you have to have a visionary leadership to do those things.” Vision was a Carmichael thing too.

Crawford is the author of “A Republican’s Lament: Mississippi Needs Good Government Conservatives.”