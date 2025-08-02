Meridian Community College hosts Summer Semester 2025 graduation, pinning

Meridian Community College marked another milestone Friday as it hosted its summer commencement in the Graham Gymnasium.

Just a few hours earlier, the Practical Nursing Program held its traditional pinning ceremony also on campus in the McCain Theater, celebrating the dedication and perseverance of graduates entering the healthcare field.

Candidates for Summer 2025 graduation included:

Brooklee C. Harbour of Bailey; Victoria Purnell of Brandon; Jewel S. Leflore and Kelsey Tangle, both of Carthage; Cobi John of Choctaw; Addison Leigh Evans and Andrea Renea Godwin, both of Collinsville; Indigay Diane Baldwin and Temeko Sanders, both of Columbus; Marquita N. Doss of Cuba, Alabama; Alexus N. Kilgore and Latalia Lakeesha Ruffin, both of Decatur; Jacquadazia A. Ford and Dalton Micheal Garrett, both of DeKalb; Patrick Da’ Kota Blackwell and Madison L. Hatcher, both of Enterprise; Roben Tylor Younkins of Flowood; Asia Shunte Lofton and Jaterrah Aunshuntia Nickson, both of Forest; Annearrea Nyia Ducksworth of Heidelberg; Jesse W. Laird of Hickory; Makaiya Perrin of Jackson;

Madison Grays of Kosciusko; Kierstin E. Copeland, Shamekia Lashae Horne, and Michaela R. McDonald, all of Lauderdale; Cshanti Pierce of Laurel; Rosie Deloris Boyd and Madison Crain, both of Louin; Zamiracle Zykeria Glass of Louisville; Adiea D. Burrell and Marco Antonio Espino, both of Marion;

Taleah Anderson, Ke’Edrick B. Armstead, Monquie L. Banks, Jason Edward Bateman, Thomas Taylor Bucklew, Nevaeh J. Callicoat, Ashlan J. Cole, Cierra Elizabeth Comans, Shelby Leann Ford, Darieon DeCarlos Gibson, Madalyn G. Goodman, Taniyah Elisia Guise, Autumn N. Hamburg, Diamond Ashya Harris, Sha’Terrica Keshunna Hayes, James Bradford Holley, Kendal D. Howell, Darren Lee Kentfield, Avery Kathryn Kimbrell, Maston A. McMahan, Destiny Marie Miller, J’Nyah Simone Moore, Dana Marie Naylor, William Pinkham, Stephanie Denise Pruett, Thomas Andrew Robinson, Ajah D. Ruffin, Mariah Raelyn Salazar, Lavelle Rayveon Sanders, Jennifer Shehi, Abrea Saniya Smith, Byron F. Stewart, Traylan Antonia Talley, Mary Elizabeth Thaggard, William Tyler Thompson, Kenyata L. Walker, and Chase Whitehead, all of Meridian;

Destiny Ellen Idom of Natchez; Deanna Loukeshia Brown, Victoria Ford, Abby Elaine Heidelberg, and Yasmin S. McDonald, all of Newton; Tyrus T. Carmichael-Williams of Oxford; Valery D. McLemore of Pachuta; Kambresha Dor’Shadia Griffin, Niambi Shanique Henson, Kizzie Contae Wilson, and Ja’miyah Brandasia Nelson, all of Philadelphia; Ashley Charde Hunt of Preston; Ieshia Denise Brown, Paisley Herrington, Emily Rogers Odom, and Breanna Leigh Turner, all of Quitman; James Phillip Alston and Christopher R. Brooks, both of Rose Hill;

Takyah G. Smith of Shubuta; LaDasia S. Giles of Stonewall; Earl Lavanty Boose, Adriana Lewis, George McVay, Shameeka Javonte Ruttley, DonTayevious Scott, and Madeline Alexis White, all of Toomsuba; Richard Lamar Creekmore, Eryanna Daniah Mason, and Kristina Marie McBeth, all of Union; Kasenthia H. Bloodsaw of Walnut Grove; Sara J. James of Waynesboro; and Jediah Kaliyah Guines of West Point.

For more information, visit meridiancc.edu.