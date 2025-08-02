The dog days are here, and there is nothing we can do about it, but lay under the air conditioning and drink cokes, with maybe an occasional green tea.

What are dog days you might ask? And I know immediately you, my dear, are a newbie to Mississippi. Bless your heart.

However according to my research, ancient Sirius is by far the brightest proper star in the night sky, which caused ancient astronomers to take note of it around the world. In Egypt, its return to the night sky became known as a precursor to the annual flooding of the Nile and was worshipped as the goddess Sopdet.

In Greece, it became known as the precursor of the unpleasantly hot phase of the summer. Greek poets even recorded the belief that the return of the bright star was responsible for bringing heat and fever with it; it was also associated with sudden thunderstorms. In Homer’s Iliad, probably composed in the eighth century BC but representing an earlier tradition, Achilles’ approach towards Troy, where he will slay Hector, is illustrated through an extended metaphor about the baleful effects attending the return of Sirius:

“Priam saw him first, with his old man’s eyes,

A single point of light on Troy’s dusty plain.

Sirius rises late in the dark, liquid sky

On summer nights, star of stars,

Orion’s Dog they call it, brightest

Of all, but an evil portent, bringing heat

And fevers to suffering humanity.

Achilles’ bronze gleamed like this as he ran.”

But in Mississippi, Homer and his Iliad aside, it is just plain hot!

Surviving the dog days:

1. Station your cute self no more than six feet from an AC vent.

2. Never run out of ice, diet coke and green tea.

3. Pack the freezer with ice cream.

4. Pull out the old stationary fan, both of them (like one for when you’re coming and going).

5. Pay the power bill.

6. No cooking in the kitchen (grill on the deck).

While researching for this newspaper column I read where one expert recommended hiking in order to stay cool and I ask, “Just what planet is that writer living on?”

No, no to hiking, unless you are hiking to an AC vent. But I do agree wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothes is a good idea and adding cool, fresh fruit to your dinner and especially adding the non-alcoholic daiquiris and pina coladas sounded pretty good.

But my best advice, stay inside and stay alive.

Anne B McKee is executive director at Meridian Railroad Museum