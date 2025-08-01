USM announces TEDx Southern Miss speaker lineup

The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Leadership has announced the featured speaker lineup for TEDx Southern Miss, set for Oct. 30, from 1-5 p.m. at the Fleming Education Center Auditorium on the Gulf Park campus in Long Beach. This highly-anticipated event will spotlight innovation, leadership and strategies for addressing critical issues related to coastal environments and the blue economy. Speakers will explore topics ranging from workforce and economic development to maritime science and community resilience.

Jacob Breland, director of the School of Leadership, emphasized the significance of the event for the region.

“We are thrilled to introduce our lineup of TEDx Southern Miss speakers, who will serve as the inaugural voices of the very first TEDx event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. These speakers are visionaries, changemakers and storytellers who embody the spirit of innovation driving our region forward. This event is more than just a stage but a platform to spark ideas and inspire transformational action along the Gulf Coast and beyond,” said Breland.

Featured speakers include:

Geoff Douglass

Co-founder and CEO, Mythos AI

Douglass leads Mythos AI, a company transforming maritime operations through autonomous navigation. Using artificial intelligence and real-time data, his work is redefining how vessels move—making shipping safer, more sustainable and scalable. By modernizing one of the world’s oldest industries, Douglass is helping shape a resilient, data-driven maritime future and strengthening American maritime leadership.

Ashley Edwards

Private Consultant, National Coastal Resilience Expert

Edwards leads a private consulting firm that helps coastal governments unlock resources to build resilient communities and economies. He previously led Mississippi’s Office of Recovery after Hurricane Katrina, where he guided one of the largest rebuilding efforts in the nation’s history. With extensive experience in disaster recovery, economic development and public policy, he also served as president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Business Council. A graduate of Southern Miss and Tulane University, Edwards also completed Harvard’s Public Leadership program. His expertise brings bold, future-focused stewardship to the Blue Economy.

Dr. Leila Hamdan

Associate Vice President for Research and Professor, The University of Southern Mississippi

Hamdan’s research in ocean microbial ecology has earned widespread recognition. She received the NOPP Excellence in Partnering Award for a study on the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. A former president of the Coastal and Estuarine Research Federation, she serves as principal investigator for the NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute and the NSF research vessel Gilbert R. Mason. She also served on the committee responsible for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s 2025-35 Decadal Survey of Ocean Sciences and previously worked at the Naval Research Laboratory. Hamdan holds a bachelor’s degree from Rowan University and a master’s and doctorate from George Mason University.

Jenna Hope Harris

Inner Dialogue Expert and Speaker

Harris bridges neuroscience, faith and personal growth. Known for her Identify, Investigate and Instill framework, she helps audiences break free from limiting beliefs and reclaim control of their minds. Through powerful storytelling and evidence-based practices, Harris delivers a bold message: Change your thinking, and you change your life.

Pappu Jha

Undergraduate Research Assistant, The University of Southern Mississippi

Jha conducts research in data science, developing machine learning models to understand, interpret and solve real-world challenges. He is majoring in computer science with a minor in economic data analysis.

Dr. Jennifer Lemacks

Associate Dean for Research and Professor, College of Nursing and Health Professions, The University of Southern Mississippi, and Licensed and Registered Dietitian

Lemacks works to address the multifaceted determinants of cardiometabolic health in the Gulf South. With more than 15 years of experience collaborating with diverse stakeholders, she is committed to advancing solutions that improve health outcomes for all Mississippians and Gulf South communities.

Sarah Myers

Director, Children’s Center for Communication and Development, The University of Southern Mississippi

Myers has 15 years of experience as a pediatric speech-language pathologist, supporting families with young children with disabilities in South Mississippi. A national and regional speaker, she specializes in family-centered practices, including parent and caregiver coaching and total communication supports for children with complex communication needs.

Jessica Rankin

Founder, The Safe Food Culture LLC

Rankin is a food safety and regulatory expert with more than 15 years of experience in compliance inspections, HACCP planning and seafood safety systems. A former FDA-certified inspector for the State of Mississippi, she conducted hundreds of federal audits and developed training programs that have certified more than 500 professionals. Rankin is a certified ServSafe instructor, Preventive Controls expert and HACCP trainer. Her work emphasizes practical food safety solutions, regulatory alignment and empowering teams through education and a compliance-driven culture.

Dr. Courtney Taylor

Executive Director, AccelerateMS

Taylor leads Mississippi’s statewide workforce development strategy and implementation. Known for her direct, results-driven approach, she has built a career creating bold, collaborative strategies that develop talent pipelines to meet the needs of a changing economy. A former community college and state system leader, she brings deep experience in industry, education and policy. Taylor is widely respected for cutting through bureaucracy, challenging the status quo and driving teams toward action. Her work is grounded in the belief that meaningful change happens when people are aligned, empowered and held accountable.

Tickets and Sponsorships

Due to TEDx licensing restrictions, only 100 seats are available for in-person attendance. To ensure a fair process, the School of Leadership will use a lottery-based ticket selection. Click here to submit your ticket interest form. The form will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 7.

Individuals will be randomly selected from the submitted entries on Monday, Sept. 8. Selected participants will be notified by email and given a link to purchase one ticket. The cost to attend is $100. Payment must be received by Sunday, Sept. 14.