Meridian men plead guilty in cocaine trafficking case

An investigation by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division resulted in two Meridian men pleading guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking organization along with several other co-defendants, the IRS announced in a news release Wednesday.

Meridianite Lendarious Hayes, also known as “Lil Daddy,” pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and money laundering conspiracy, while Michael Martin, also of Meridian, known as “Cuz” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Hayes and Marion were part of a drug operation responsible for transporting at least 325 kilograms (716 pounds) of cocaine into southern Illinois from January 2014 to August 2018.

The leader of the group, Daniel Robert, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to life in prison earlier July 21 following an eight day trial. A jury convicted Robert of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to obstruct justice, witness tampering and attempted witness tampering.

“The outcome of this case highlights the tireless efforts of every law enforcement agency involved in this investigation,” said IRS Criminal Investigation St. Louis Special Agent in Charge William Steenson. “The fact that Daniel Robert has been sentenced to life in prison for his actions should serve as a warning to others involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. They will be aggressively pursued and brought to justice.”

As part of the prosecution, the Government seized one black Mercedes car and one silver Chevrolet truck used in the conspiracy.

IRS Criminal Investigation and DEA St. Louis contributed to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Dean and Amanda Fischer are prosecuting the case.

“Several communities in Southern Illinois will rest easier tonight knowing that Daniel Robert has been sentenced to a lifetime in federal prison,” Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Davis said. “Robert was responsible for moving an estimated $1 million worth of cocaine in and around Illinois. Let this serve as a reminder that the DEA will work relentlessly to remove these poison-pushing criminals from our communities and put them behind bars.”