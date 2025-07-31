MCC celebrates new paramedics in pinning ceremony

Meridian Community College staff, family and friends celebrated Thursday as six new paramedics received their pins signifying they have completed the requirements of the paramedic course.

MCC President Tom Huebner said Patrick Blackwell, Christopher Brooks, Madison Crain, Darren Kentfield, Jesse Laird and Kristina McBeth have chosen to enter a career field that plays a vital role in the community. While the job will not be easy, the graduates, he said, are more than up to the task.

“I can promise you the future needs you. The profession needs you. The people in this room and the people we serve in the community, they need you,” he said. “You’re important, and you are going to make a difference in this world, and we’re grateful that you made this decision to become a paramedic.”

Huebner also congratulated the six new paramedics on their achievement of completing the course. Getting this far required dedication and support from both friends and family, and the graduates have earned the right to be proud of their accomplishments.

“You worked hard to get to this point,” he said. “It’s a big deal.”

Samantha Gellatly, lead paramedic instructor for MCC, said the year-long paramedic training is no easy feat, and graduates have already shown themselves capable of tackling large challenges during their time in class. In addition to books and classroom lectures, students also put in more than 648 collective hours of clinical time in ambulances and emergency rooms.

“Today we finally get to recognize this hard work, resilience and incredible journey they have undertaken to reach this significant milestone,” she said.

Paramedics are healthcare workers, Gellatly said, but they are also some of the first to arrive when help is needed. They are responsible for rendering critical care when it is most needed, she said.

“Paramedics are often the first line of defense in emergencies providing critical care and support in moments that matter the most,” she said. “We are not just healthcare professionals. We are unacknowledged heroes who bring hope, comfort and healing to those in need.”

Kentfield, who delivered the closing speech at Thursday’s pinning ceremony, said the six graduates have shared a lot of memories over the past year, some good and some bad, but all are leaving the program with the knowledge and skills to help others.

“If I were to ever to have an emergency, and I saw either one of these individuals show up on scene, I would know that me or my family was in excellent care,” he said.