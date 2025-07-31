LCSD welcomes new teachers to district

Educators gathered at Meridian Little Theatre on Thursday as the Lauderdale County School District held its annual orientation for new teachers. The session included snacks, a welcome by Superintendent John-Mark Cain, information about the personnel handbook and more.

The new teachers bring with them a variety of experience levels, ranging from those preparing to step into the classroom for the first time to one man with more than three decades of teaching under his belt.

Regardless of their experience level, Cain said teachers are going to experience days when everything goes right and other days when it’s the exact opposite. When teachers do encounter difficulties, he said, they should know that the school and district administration is there to help.

“We want you to know that we have a team that’s always there to try to help you,” he said. “We try to put the very best leadership teams that we can into these buildings, and you’ve got some great people that you’re going to learn from today and hear from today about the way we do things.”

Lauderdale County School District has a high standard for educators, Cain said. The district wants its students to receive the best education, he said, and so it only hires the best teachers.

“We have a tradition, and we want to uphold that tradition, and the only way we can do that is to hire the very best, the very best teachers, coaches, school personnel that we can put into a classroom,” he said. “We know that’s the greatest return on investment.”

Cain said he tells people this is going to be the best year yet for Lauderdale County schools. The district has great teachers and staff who will be doing great things educating tomorrow’s leaders.

“We’ve got a good group, good school. We’ve got good leaders. We have a great school board that supports us,” he said. “We have a great central office staff that’s here to provide and help, and we just look forward to the great things you’re going to do this year.”