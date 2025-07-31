Countey looks to continue growth in Scorpions’ third season

For many, the phrase “Mud, Sweat & Gears” is a clever slogan, saying and play on words.

For the East Mississippi Scorpions, it has become much more.

As the Meridian-based mountain bike-riding team prepares for its third season, the Scorpions face many hurdles ahead of them, according to new head coach Justin Countey.

Countey, 32, was named the team’s head coach earlier this week when former head coach Ryan Whitaker was dubbed league race director for the Mississippi National Interscholastic Cycling Association — the league in which the Scorpions compete. Whitaker will remain as assistant coach for the Scorpions.

Countey moved to Meridian in 2023 in a Navy family with his wife, who also is in the Navy. Countey completed his term last year. They have built a family with five children.

Countey said that upon his arrival in Meridian, he had hoped that his family could continue the wrestling background in which they had grown up.

That aspiration, however, dissolved when Countey discovered there were only four wrestling teams in Mississippi.

He decided to try mountain bike riding. The sport became a passion for him and his children, and they have become mainstays ever since.

One challenge Countey and the Scorpions must deal with on the track is weather.

“The weather can really hinder us,” he said. “We all must also keep our motivation throughout the season.”

While the Scorpions’ regular season doesn’t get underway until February, they are currently preparing for upcoming events, including their exhibition season.

A tryout event will be held Aug. 23 at Clarkco State Park in Quitman, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

On Oct. 5, the team will host an event at Bonita Lakes from 3-5 p.m.

The Scorpions will then head into their exhibition season from the remainder of October through January.

One area Countey will continue to expand this season is the team’s growth in every aspect.

“Last year,” Countey said, “we grew in size by 40%. I mean riders, parents and volunteers.

“This coming season,” he continued, “we need all hands on deck.”

One challenge the Scorpions will face off the track this coming season is funding.

The team last season included at least one rider from every junior high and high school in Lauderdale County.

Each rider must pay a fee of $325 which goes to the Mississippi NICA. The fee covers registration onto the team and insurance, Countey said.

The Scorpions also are looking for financial support from the community, including parents of riders and volunteers.

Another entity the Scorpions will look to for help this coming season is the Naval Air Station Meridian.

The money raised by or given to the Scorpions will go to buying team jerseys, tents where the riders will rest and relax before and after the races, the pit zone which will be the spot for the tents, and nourishing snacks.

The snacks are for before, during and after the race,” Countey said. “The races are 60 minutes long, so the kids are starving after the race.”

Money raised by the team, Countey said, will not cover the cost of bicycles and helmets. Those he added, must be supplied by each rider. However, he said the team will provide loaner bikes on a temporary basis.

Countey, who also is employed as a project manager in the construction field, said his profession is similar to the Scorpions in one important way.

“We have to start with a strong foundation,” he said.

Countey also wanted parents of prospective riders to know a few things.

“The way we race is very cross country style,” he said. “They think the kids drink Red Bull before the race. That’s not the case. It’s very casual.

“Parents think the kids come down the mountain at 60 miles per hour. That’s not the case. The most they can come down the course is 25 miles per hour.”

Countey said he believes his two oldest children will compete with the Scorpions in 2026, while his three youngest children will compete in the Little Champions.

“It’s NICA’s pilot program,” Countey explained.

The Little Champions are for riders from age one year to fourth grade.

It makes Mississippi NICA what it is,” Countey said. “Last year, 40 competed. You love to see them compete. They’re ecstatic.”