Meridian native trains to join U.S. Navy submarine force

GROTON, Conn. — Seaman Apprentice James Gardner, a native of Meridian, is training to be part of the U.S. Navy’s 125-year tradition of service under the sea.

Gardner graduated from Northeast Lauderdale High School in 2017 and has found the skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Meridian.

“Applying my work ethic, integrity, morals and real-world experiences learned from back home has helped me succeed in the Navy,” Gardner said.

Gardner joined the Navy seven months ago, and today, he is a student at Naval Submarine School, training to serve as a sonar technician in the submarine force.

“I participated in Navy Junior ROTC in high school, and watching the movie ‘Battleship’ and old movies about World War II inspired me to join the Navy,” Gardner said.

Located aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, the Naval Submarine School is where officers and enlisted sailors receive the basic knowledge needed to join operational submarine commands in the fleet. U.S. Navy sailors are training at the schoolhouse alongside members of the Royal Australian Navy who are part of the AUKUS Pillar 1 Optimal Pathway, a partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States aimed at helping Australia acquire a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

Once in the fleet, the foundation established at submarine school allows sailors to build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining submarines and all their systems. The school also provides refresher and advanced training to members of the submarine force and those supporting submarine commands to increase proficiency in specific skills.

After completing their training, Gardner will serve aboard or in support of one of the Navy’s three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines, ballistic-missile submarines and guided-missile submarines.

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet combatant commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. They are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarines will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarines produced by the U.S., replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each guided-missile submarine is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Gardner is part of the 125-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across America.

Gardner has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“In Basic Enlisted Submarine School, during graduation, I received the Purdue Achievement Award for being in the top 5% of my class,” Gardner said. “I always try to do the best I can and try to set an example for others. For a while, I thought I was going unnoticed, but being selected for this award encouraged me to stay on track.”

Gardner said serving in the Navy is a rewarding experience and allows him to reach his dreams. He plans to continue to serve and make military service his career.

“Serving in the Navy means bringing purpose to myself, fulfilling my dreams, earning respect and having honor,” he said. “I plan to serve a full 20 years and become an officer in the Navy.”

Gardner said he is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to first thank God for making this all possible and my wife, Summer, and my family and friends for all their support,” he said.