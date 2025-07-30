Boil water notice issued for Sweetgum Bottom Road

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Sweetgum Bottom Road and the nearby area, the city of Meridian announced Wednesday.

The notice extends from Sweetgum Bottom Road to 10th Avenue between Highway 11/80 and Interstate 20/59.

Residents and businesses are urged to boil water vigorously for at least one minute before consumption.

The notice will stay in place until further testing comes back, the city said.