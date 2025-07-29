Southern Miss senior named 2025 Mississippi Miss Hospitality

Taylor Garretson, a senior at The University of Southern Mississippi, was crowned the 2025 Mississippi Miss Hospitality during the final night of competition held July 19 at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater. The Greene County native emerged at the top of a highly competitive field of 47 contestants from across the state, following a rigorous week of interviews, speeches and stage presentations.

Now serving as the 76th Mississippi Miss Hospitality, Garretson will spend the next year traveling the state as a goodwill ambassador for economic development and tourism. Through community events and promotional appearances, she will share Mississippi’s economic strengths and attractions with pride and purpose.

A digital journalism major and dance minor at Southern Miss, Garretson credits her education and experiences at the university with preparing her to succeed on stage and beyond. Her time at USM has helped her develop the communication and leadership skills essential to serving as Mississippi Miss Hospitality.

“As a digital journalism major at USM, I have been trained to communicate confidently and with purpose, whether it’s through writing or speaking,” she said. “This has helped me feel comfortable sharing my heart on a stage, connecting with others and representing Mississippi in a genuine way. I’m looking forward to using those skills to highlight our state over the next year.”

Garretson is also a proud member of the Dixie Darlings, USM’s iconic dance team, and serves as a coach for a local high school dance squad. She says the discipline and teamwork instilled through her role as a Dixie Darling have contributed significantly to her confidence and poise.

“Being a Dixie Darling has been one of the most meaningful parts of my experience at Southern Miss so far,” she said. “It has taught me to carry myself with grace, stay composed under pressure and always lead with a smile. Getting the chance to carry the spirit of the Dixie Darlings with me as Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality is an honor I don’t take lightly.”

A Mississippi Press Association award winner, Garretson has interned with the Greene County Herald and contributed to the “Discover Greene County” magazine. She plans to pursue a career in journalism while continuing to teach dance––two passions she has been able to grow through her academic and extracurricular involvement at Southern Miss.

“After I graduate, I plan to continue working as a journalist here in Mississippi, while also teaching dance,” Garretson said. “Pursuing digital journalism alongside a dance minor at Southern Miss has helped me build skills in both areas I love. I’m excited to tell stories that matter in my community and share my passion for dance with others.”

Garretson says her time on campus has been transformative. Whether it’s the supportive faculty, inspiring classmates or meaningful traditions, she believes the Southern Miss community has played a vital role in preparing her for success.

“The Southern Miss community is truly dedicated to helping students become the very best versions of themselves,” she said. “The support here goes far beyond the classroom, and everyone is genuinely invested in your growth. Being surrounded by so many creative and intelligent students has inspired me to work harder and dream bigger.”

David Davies, professor of journalism at Southern Miss, praised Garretson’s talent and determination.

“Taylor is one of our best students in digital journalism, where her work ethic, professionalism and drive make her stand out,” said Davies. “I was thrilled for her win, which is an opportunity for her to show the state just what her drive and determination can do. She will be a great representative for our university and for our state.”

As she prepares to represent Mississippi throughout the coming year, Garretson says she’s equally proud to represent the university community that has helped shape her journey.

“It’s a huge privilege to represent the state I love as Mississippi Miss Hospitality while also shining a light on the Southern Miss community that’s welcomed me with open arms,” she said. “I knew from a young age that Southern Miss was where I wanted to be, and I plan to share its spirit wherever this journey takes me.”