MCM hosts magical Harry Potter birthday celebration

The Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted children of all ages at its fourth annual Harry Potter birthday celebration on Saturday, July 26.

Several fun and engaging activities were held throughout the day, according to Melinda Wagner, who serves as MCM’s assistant director of programs.

“We have everything that a witch, wizard, or even a muggle can have a fun time with,” Wagner said.

One activity seemed to gather the attention of both children and adults alike with the fan favorite being the Care of Magical Creatures exhibit held by the Mississippi Entomological Museum. The museum brought along with them a number of insects, including the Australian Prickly Stick insect and even a tarantula.

There were many other classes and forms of wizard-themed entertainment as well, including defense against the dark arts, herbology, potions, charms and even a butterbeer making class, led by visitor assistants Hannah Behan and Sarah Joyner.

When the guests first walked into the museum, they were placed into “houses” using the famous Sorting Hat. Many children were dressed up in their house robes and casting magic spells with their wands throughout the museum.

Those attending the event, regardless of their age, were having fun and enjoying celebrating the famous wizard’s birthday. After celebrating the event for four years, it has become a popular annual event for the MCM.