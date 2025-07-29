Make safety a priority this school year

JACKSON, MISS. – Back-to-school season is here, and soon more vehicles will be on the road carrying our most precious cargo. With the safety of kids, parents, school bus drivers and others in mind, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering a few reminders to help everyone ace traffic safety this year.

“This is an exciting time for families and school staff. With school commutes ramping up, we’ll have more children in vehicles, so please take extra precautions on the road,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “Whether they’re in a car seat, a school bus or behind the wheel, keeping children safe is of the utmost importance. Please use extreme caution when driving in school zones, around school buses and anywhere children are present.”

Motorists can set a good example for the next generation by always following the rules of the road and putting away distractions, especially around school buses and in school zones.

MDOT offers the following travel tips for motorists when it comes to school bus safety:

— The overall best practice is to “always stop if there’s a school bus.”

— If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop paddle is extended, traffic must stop.

— Never pass a bus from behind – or from either direction if you’re on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children.

— Stay alert and slow down. The greatest risk to a child isn’t riding a school bus but approaching or leaving one.

— The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous. Allow children ample space to enter and exit the bus.

MDOT offers these school bus safety reminders for parents and children:

— Arrive at the bus stop five minutes early.

— Stand at least five giant steps (10 feet) away from the edge of the road.

— Walk in front of the bus; never walk behind the bus.

— Be sure the bus driver can always see you, and you can see the bus driver.

— Before crossing the street, stop and look left-right-left before crossing.

A few safety tips for dropping off and picking up kids from school include:

— Be vigilant and watch for children moving around and in between vehicles.

— Don’t load or unload children across the street from their school.

— If possible, carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school.

Drivers are also encouraged to use safe driving practices in their own vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that children ages 12 and younger should remain in a booster seat until a seat belt fits properly. To learn more about car seat safety and choosing the right car seat for a child, visit nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat.