Ag Commissioner announces August Wild Hog Control Program application period

JACKSON, Miss. – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced Monday the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will begin accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program starting Friday, August 1. The application period will remain open until Friday, Aug. 15, with landowners in all 82 Mississippi counties eligible to apply.

“Wild hogs are one of the most destructive, invasive species threatening Mississippi’s agriculture and natural resources, causing more than $60 million in damages annually,” said Gipson. “Through our Wild Hog Control Program, we equip landowners with the tools and training they need to protect their crops, property and livelihoods. I encourage all eligible landowners and managers to apply for our latest round of trapping and join our agency in the fight to control these costly, non-native and nuisance animals.”

Under the Wild Hog Control Program, MDAC provides “smart” traps to landowners and managers to control wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands throughout the state. MDAC provides training necessary to use the traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

Applications for the program must be completed and submitted online. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property. A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage, with adjoining land managers of small parcels working together to submit one application.

Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success. One trap per 500 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.

Visit mdac.ms.gov/whcp for program guidelines, applications and additional information. Submit questions regarding the WHCP to Harold Leonard at HaroldL@mdac.ms.gov.