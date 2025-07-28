Traffic stop nets 540 pounds of marijuana

A Meridian police officer making a routine traffic stop Thursday was incidentally responsible for taking more than 500 pounds of marijuana off the street, police officials said Monday.

Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson said an officer was conducting the stop at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 59 when he discovered the drugs.

“After he conducted the traffic stop, he discovered about 540 pounds of marijuana,” he said.

Thompson said the officer was assisted by MPD’s K9 unit in finding the marijuana. One person was taken into custody, he said, but their identity is not being released as an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The bust highlights both the efforts of MPD officers to keep the community safe, as well as the benefits of working with other agencies to combat crime, Thompson said. Also involved in the incident were the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and MPD’s special operations unit, he said.

“We do appreciate MBN for their assistance, along with our special operations unit,” he said.