Chief Sanders calls for action after violent weekend

Meridian Police Chief Malachi Sanders is calling for the community to take action after a series of shootings took place over the weekend.

At a press conference Monday, Sanders said two shootings took place Saturday, July 26, and a third happened just after midnight Monday morning. While no one was injured, the violence, he said, is unacceptable.

“One shooting is too many. One shooting is ridiculous, and when you’ve got individuals July 26 shooting from a car at another individual that’s shooting, obviously, what appears to be an automatic weapon, that’s a problem,” he said. “That’s a problem in our community.”

Just shy of a month into the job, Sanders said he has yet to roll out heavy policing techniques, but that is a possibility if violence in the community is not otherwise resolved. He called on community leaders, family members and everyday residents to step up and talk to those involved in the violence and urge them to stop the senseless shooting.

“I’m calling out right now all the community leaders. The pastors, all the laymen, anybody that’s involved in any type of community activity, I’m calling you out,” he said. “You know some of the individuals that’ve been involved in some of this shooting. You know some of them. Some of them attend your church, some of them are probably involved in the community.”

Law enforcement can enforce the laws, but a lasting solution to the violence starts at home, Sanders said. MPD will do its part, he said, but the community needs to take action as well.

“You do what you’re supposed to do at home, and we’ll back you up,” he said. “But we’re not going to have people going around Meridian shooting up Meridian.”

As of yet, Sanders hasn’t “turned up the heat,” he said, which will bring additional enthusiasm, resources and collaboration to bear on the problem. Internally, he said 10 new officers will be joining the department shortly as lateral transfers, meaning they already have prior law enforcement experience from other agencies.

Along with experience, Sanders said the new officers will bring additional knowledge about gangs and criminal activity to the department.

Sanders declined to elaborate about outside resources but said bringing other law enforcement into the city to assist is an option if needed.

“I haven’t really called other law enforcement agencies into the city, not like I can,” he said. “I really want to handle this, you know, myself and my team, but we can get all the resources poured into Meridian just like that.”

The violence in Meridian must stop, Sanders said, and those involved in the shootings should know they will be held to the highest criminal standard possible.

“It’s up to the individuals in the community. It’s up to the individuals that are doing the shooting. It’s up to them,” he said. “But we are not going to continuously have this type of activity in the city of Meridian.”