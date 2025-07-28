‘A Night with the Bobcats’ set for Aug. 19

ELLISVILLE – Jones College athletics will host its annual “A Night with the Bobcats” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, on the C.L. Neill Student Center Plaza.

The event is free to the public and kicks off a busy fall semester for athletics. It is open to all bobcat students, staff, families and friends in the surrounding community.

Student-athletes from 12 programs will be on hand to sign autographs. Posters and pocket schedules for fall sports will be available and winter and spring sports will have cards to autograph for anyone interested.

Select members of each team will be recognized and bobcat cheer, the Typhoon and Touch of Gold will perform.

Several local businesses will be setup around the plaza with giveaways as well as interactive games and a dunking booth.

To learn more about Jones visit jcbobcats.com