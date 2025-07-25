One arrested in Okatibbee Lake assault

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest Friday in connection with a weekend assault investigation at Okatibbee Lake.

In a news release, Sheriff Ward Calhoun said deputies responded to a 911 at the Twiltley Branch campground at Okatibbee Lake at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. At the scene, they found on assault victim and requested Metro Ambulance.

An investigation into the assault was started, with deputies consulting with both the District Attorney’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, Calhoun said. Okatibbee Lake, which is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is federal property.

Deputies on Friday arrested 41-year-old William Zachary Ezell in connection with the case, Calhoun said. Ezell is charged with aggravated assault and has a bond set at $75,000.

“This investigation is ongoing and is being reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for further action,” he said.