New MSU Bulldogs honored in Clarke County

The Clarke County chapter of the MSU Alumni Association honored area students planning to begin their college careers at Mississippi State University in Starkville this fall with a send-off party July 22 at Clarkco State Park.

Seated from left are Wayne Academy graduate Noah Hearn of Quitman; Meridian Community College transfer Serena Blackwell, a homeschooled student from Quitman; and Quitman graduate Javarious Pace of Shubuta. All three students will receive monetary awards applied to their student accounts in addition to receiving MSU Cowbells and other items.

Standing are members of the Clarke County Chapter of the MSU Alumni Association, from left, Rob Riley, President Lisa Riley, Secretary Sandi Blackwell and Vice President Carl Blackwell, Lacia Donald, Elaine and William Read, and Jimmy Donald.

The annual MSU Alumni Association Send-Off Parties began July 19 and conclude August 10 at various locations across the state. To join the Clarke County/MSU Alumni Association chapter, contact Lisa Riley, 601-480-6052 or email rileydawgs@gmail.com.