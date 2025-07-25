Mitchell Distributing presents $30,223.09 check to the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation

The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation announced Thursday it was the recipient of generous support from Mitchell Distributing, which presented the foundation with a check for $30,223.09. The money, which came from the Bud n Boilin’ fundraiser, will support the foundation’s mission of preserving and celebrating the legacy of the Father of Country Music, while fostering music education in our community.

Alana Broughton, executive director of the foundation, said it is the support of organizations such as Mitchell Distributing, Community Bank and hardworking volunteers who make the foundation’s work possible. This year’s Jimmie Rodgers Festival, held in May, was a huge success as a result, she said.

“Because of the support of Mitchell Distributing, Community Bank, and an army of volunteers, the 2025 Bud n Boilin’ fundraiser was a huge success and as a direct result, America’s longest running music festival continues to thrive. This year, music lovers in Meridian reported to the foundation that it was the first time that their grandchildren asked for Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival tickets. Artists, including Ole 60 and St Paul and the Broken Bones, who played the festival in May of 2025, reached across generations, and drew young music lovers from Meridian, surrounding counties, and neighboring states. The venue was full, and the energy was undeniable,” she said.

“We’re incredibly proud call Meridian the home of America’s longest running music festival. The impact of this contribution goes even deeper than the festival. It allows us to fund music outreach and education, as well.” said Dan Confait, the foundation’s president.

“We’ve all heard the saying ‘it takes money to make money,’ and the same is true for grant writing. Every time we write a grant proposal, we are required to have matching funds in the bank. Without the festival as our annual fundraiser and without community partners like Mitchell Distributing, and the many others who step up, and reach deep into their pockets, this work would not be possible,” Broughton said.

As budget cuts in schools eat away at funding for the arts, the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation is committed to fill the gaps where music has been taken out of schools, ensuring that the next generation has the opportunity to experience and learn about music.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

“The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival belongs to our community, and the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation is incredibly grateful to see the community step up to help further the tradition that is so sentimental and meaningful to Meridian,” Broughton said.