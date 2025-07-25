Meridian 12U All-Stars rally support for World Series run

The Meridian 12U All-Star baseball team held a lemonade fundraiser in downtown Meridian Friday as the team works to raise funds for an upcoming trip to the World Series.

The team, which is made up of students from Meridian and Lauderdale County Schools, took home the top spot in the Southwest Regional Championship to earn a spot in the national competition. The players will next head to Branson, Missouri to take Part in the Cal Ripken World Series.

For more information about the All-Stars or how to support the team, find the team’s Facebook page, 2025 Meridian MS 12U All-Stars, Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Champs.