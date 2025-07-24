Our View: Don’t go around stopped school buses

It’s a dreary fall morning, you’re late for work, and every step of the day so far has been a struggle. Just when things settle down, a school bus up ahead puts on its blinkers and extends its stop arm.

We’ve all been there and felt that frustration. And as school’s prepare their fleets of busses for the start of a new school year, this exact scenario is just a few months away from becoming true for some of us.. But as tempting as it may be to ignore that stop arm and go around, don’t.

Don’t do it.

In Mississippi it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus when its lights are flashing and stop arm extended. The law, called Nathan’s Law in memory of 5-year-old Nathan Key who was killed by a driver ignoring the stopped bus, sets strict penalties for those who choose to disregard it.

A first offense under Nathan’s Law is a misdemeanor offense with a fine of $350-$750 and up to a year in jail. Following offenses carry fines of $750-$1,000 and up to a year in jail, as well as a 90 day driver’s license suspension.

Injuring or killing someone while illegally passing a school bus is a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Drivers should note traffic heading in both directions is required to stop at least 10 feet from the bus, with the only exception being divided highways with four or more lanes. In that case, drivers on the opposite side of the highway do not have to stop but should continue to use caution.

The problem with passing a stopped school bus isn’t that it’s illegal, although that should be motivation enough not to do it. The problem is that drivers often get away with it.

Running late and frazzled, we give into the temptation to go around the bus, and nothing bad happens. We get to work on time, and our day goes on from there. Opening that door, however, invites disaster, and regardless of how many times there isn’t a child in the road, it only takes once to ruin multiple lives forever.

Be late for work. Be frustrated. Let everything go wrong.

Don’t go around a stopped school bus.