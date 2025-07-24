Mural goes up on 18th Avenue

Renae Gardner works paint in between the bricks to make sure every part of the mural is colored Thursday.

Artists with the Meridian Museum Art Collective have been hard at work this past week bringing a splash of color to downtown with a new mural on 18th Avenue. Installed on the back side of the Ocshner Rush Health Human Resources & Employee Health building, the display will feature a custom design incorporating some of the Queen City’s most recognizable landmarks.

The new mural is sponsored by Ochsner Rush Health and Visit Meridian.

The collective, which is a part of the Meridian Museum of Art, has previously painted other murals throughout the community including Jimmie Rodgers on the Vice building, The Temptations in Dumont Plaza, the Beatles at Freddie’s Fine Spirts and more. The artists are also working on a mural commissioned by the city of Meridian and Lauderdale County at the 26th Avenue underpass.