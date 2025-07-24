Mississippi Theatre Association receives Arts Commission grant

JACKSON, MISS. — The Mississippi Theatre Association has been awarded a $12,000 operational grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission, the association announced Monday. The grant is part of more than $1.7 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2026 and will be used to foster a community where art is deeply valued, leveraging the transformative power of theatre.

The grant will support a range of initiatives, including workshops, educational programs and more. These efforts will be driven by MTA’s commitment to advocacy, communication and education, as well as ensuring that theatre remains a vibrant and essential part of Mississippi’s cultural landscape.

The MTA is a statewide organization that acts as an advocate to government agencies, businesses and the public; sponsors festivals, workshops and networking opportunities; communicates with members and the public, recognizes excellence in performance and production; and sanctions representatives to regional festivals.

“Mississippi is a vibrant hub of artistic talent that enriches lives and fuels local economies throughout our state,” said David Lewis, executive director for the Mississippi Arts Commission. “With the generous support from the Mississippi Legislature, we can leverage our citizens’ creativity to invest in our communities.”

MAC’s annual grant funds come from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mississippi State Legislature. Awards were made in 94 Mississippi House of Representatives districts and 49 state Senate districts.

The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.