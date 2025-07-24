2026 Bassmaster Elite Series comes to Mississippi

Bass fishing’s most prestigious tournament series is coming to Mississippi, as one of its stops on the 2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series schedule. From March 26–29, the nation’s top professional anglers will compete on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Columbus, marking only the second time the Elite Series has ever cast a line in the Magnolia State.

As one of just nine regular-season events in the nation, the Columbus tournament is expected to draw thousands of fans, generate significant tourism revenue and showcase the city’s hospitality and outdoor beauty to a global audience.

“We’re thrilled to host the Bassmaster Elite Series and represent Mississippi on the national stage,” said Frances Glenn, tourism director for Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This is a chance to show the world what makes Columbus special—our welcoming community, our thriving downtown, and the incredible fishing opportunities on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.”

The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway is known for its challenging layout, hidden backwaters and abundant bass population. For many of the elite anglers, this will be uncharted territory, offering an exciting, unpredictable competition for fans and competitors alike. The event will be broadcast live on FOX Sports, Bassmaster.com and the new Bassmaster FAST Channel on Roku.

“We’re excited to bring the Bassmaster Elite Series to Columbus, Mississippi,” said Lisa Talmadge, Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament Director. “The Tenn-Tom Waterway is a diverse fishery that will really showcase our anglers’ skills. It’s going to be a fun tournament for both the anglers and the fans.”

The series kicks off in February, and the full 2026 Elite Series includes stops in Alabama, South Carolina, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma—and now, Columbus, Mississippi.

2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series Schedule

Feb. 5-8, Scottsboro, Ala., Lake Guntersville

Feb. 12-15, Alexander City, Ala., Lake Martin

March 13-15, Bassmaster Classic, Knoxville, Tenn., Tennessee River

March 26-29, Columbus, Miss., Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway

April 16-19, Muskogee, Okla., Arkansas River

May 7-10, Columbia, S.C., Lake Murray

May 14-17, Clarendon County, S.C., Santee Cooper Lakes

June 11-14, Elizabeth City, N.C., Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound

Aug. 13-16, Plattsburgh, N.Y., Lake Champlain

Aug. 27-30, Clayton, N.Y., St. Lawrence River