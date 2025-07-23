Two arrested in UTV theft Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced two suspects are in custody Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the theft of a utility task vehicle, or UTV.

In a news release, Sheriff Ward Calhoun said deputies and officers with Meridian Police Department went to a residence in the 5400 block of Mini Farm Road around 10 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation. There, they recovered a John Deere UTV that had been reported to MPD as stolen earlier this week.

In addition to recovering the UTV, two suspects were arrested, Calhoun said.

Dekevia Hull, 25, was arrested and charged with trafficking Methamphetamine. His bond is set at $75,000. Also arrested was Samantha Owen, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent. Her bond was set at $35,000.

The investigation is ongoing, Calhoun said, and more charges may be announced later on. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 601-482-9806 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.