Qualifying period open for Lauderdale County School Board seat Published 9:57 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Residents planning to run for a seat on the Lauderdale County School Board can officially enter the race after the qualifying period for candidates opened Tuesday.

In a news release, Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office said candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 21 to complete the necessary paperwork, which includes a qualifying statement of intent and a petition signed by at least 50 qualified electors of the district. Candidates can pick up the qualifying documents at the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office.

The election itself is set for Nov. 4.

While Lauderdale County was not originally scheduled for school board elections in 2025, a special election for the District 1 seat will be held after longtime trustee Barbara Jones retired earlier this year. The election will be open only to voters within that district to elect her replacement.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said voters should note the district boundaries for school board are different from those for county supervisor and Justice Court judge. Voters can check their voter registration cards to see which district they live in.

Should only one candidate qualify for the seat, the county will not have to hold an election and spare itself the expense, Johnson said.

Those needing to register to vote or update an existing voter registration have until Oct. 6 to do so and still be eligible to participate in the school board decision. Residents can visit yallvote.ms to check a registration, find a voting precinct or view information about Election Day.