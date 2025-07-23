Public asked to keep eye out for missing person Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

East Mississippi residents are asked to keep an eye out as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department investigates a missing person.

LaJames Shondre Griffin, 31, was last seen in the 5500 block of Gene Carr Road on Sunday, July 13. He is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot, 7-inches tall and 100 pounds. He has a light complexion and a low haircut, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477 or LCSD at 601-482-9806.