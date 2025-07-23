DYW contestants take home more than $36,000 in scholarships Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Young women from across Mississippi gathered in Meridian last week as they competed for the 2026 Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi title. The 32 contestants spend three days giving back to the community and walked away with more than $36,000 in scholarships.

The 68th Mississippi scholarship competition got underway Thursday with the winner being named Saturday night during the state finals at the Evangel Temple. Lafayette County’s Lainey Schuesselin was selected the Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2026 earning $13,000 in college scholarships.

Schuesselin of Oxford, was selected from among the 10 finalists that included Mary Holland Nicholas of Starkville; Mia Holmes of Lamar County; Mary Emerson Swindell of Madison County; Abby Barr of Lowndes County; Avery Kate Holland of Neshoba County; Madison Waters of Kemper County; Julia Harrison of Newton County; Lila Hanson of Petal; and Chloe Evans of Lauderdale County.