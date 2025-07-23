Celebrating Meridian’s Young Leaders: The Top 20 Under 40 Issue Published 5:05 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

We’re excited to announce that the newest issue of Meridian Magazine is here, and it’s one of our most inspiring editions of the year – the Top 20 Under Forty issue.

Each year, we shine a spotlight on 20 outstanding young professionals under the age of 40 who are making a difference right here in Meridian and Lauderdale County. These individuals represent the best of our community – leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, and public servants who are working hard to make Meridian a better place to live, work, and grow.

Also featured, Kenlyn Dakota Keys, a remarkable young pageant competitor who is already leaving her mark on the world at just eight years old.

We’re proud to honor these incredible individuals and can’t wait for you to read their stories.

📰 Read the digital edition here: https://issuu.com/meridian_magazine/docs/top_20_under_40_july_august_2025

📖 Pick up your copy today to see who made the list and join us in congratulating the 2025 Top 20 Under Forty!