Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust opens fourth round of applications Published 9:47 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

JACKSON, Miss. – Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund will open its fourth grant application cycle Aug. 1. The MOSTF Board of Trustees will be tasked with awarding $12 million in funding appropriated during the 2025 Legislative Special Session.

Since its establishment in 2022, MOSTF has awarded more than $37.6 million in funding to support 80 conservation and outdoor recreation projects throughout Mississippi.

“Mississippi continues to prioritize our state’s outdoor resources,” said Reeves. “Our state is blessed with outdoor opportunities unlike any other, and these natural assets are worth protecting and investing in—for both our residents and the many visitors who enjoy our great state.”

Reeves commended the Board of Trustees for its efforts in selecting projects that support conservation and outdoor recreation in the state, as well as create economic growth in communities throughout the state.

“The board has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting projects that align with the goals of the Outdoor Stewardship Act, particularly those that attract non-state matching funds, stimulate economic growth, and create new job opportunities across Mississippi,” he said.

MOSTF seeks to fund projects that can bring non-state and federal matching fund commitments to assist with overall project contributions. MOSTF funding is used to assist state agencies, counties and municipalities, and non-governmental organizations with projects statewide that enhance Mississippi’s natural resources and the recreation it provides.

Ed Penny, president of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Coalition said, “We’re thrilled that the board is accepting another round of applications for on-the-ground projects across the state. The program is operating exactly how we all hoped it would, and attendance at the recent educational workshop highlights how important and popular this program has become.”

MOSTF Executive Director Ricky Flynt encourages those interested in applying for the funding to carefully review the qualifications for application proposals and the application scoring criteria prior to submitting any application.

“There is a clear direction placed in the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act,” he said. “We want our applicants to understand the goals and priorities of the MOSTF before they commit the time and effort required to apply.”

Only state agencies, municipalities, and non-government organizations are eligible to apply. Interested applicants should visit the MOSTF Website at https://www.dfa.ms.gov/most to review the notice to applicants and the application scoring criteria. Applications must be submitted online.

Applicants are required to register to create a user account. The account will allow the applicant to save their application work, upload documents, budget sheets, project plans, photos, and other supportive information prior to submission.

The deadline for application submissions is Sept. 19, 2025. Funding for land acquisition proposals will not be considered during this application round.

For more information about the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust go to www.dfa.ms.gov/most .