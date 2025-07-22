Golden Angels Home Health Care opens doors to Meridian community Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Meridianites needing additional help around the house have a new business in town to provide just that, as Golden Angels Home Health Care Agency opened its doors with a ribbon cutting Tuesday in downtown Meridian.

The business, located at 615 26th Ave., offers a variety of non-medical home health services including housekeeping, pet sitting, respite care, meal preparation and grocery shopping and running errands. Golden Angels also provides personal services for those unable to care for themselves such as bathing, dressing, mobility and medication reminders.

Helen Sims, membership director with the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, said the community is fortunate to have Golden Angels choose Meridian. The services the business provides will make a big impact in the lives of Lauderdale County residents who need them, she said.

“I encourage everybody to go on their website and see all the amazing services that they’re going to provide the community,” she said. “And so it’s not just hospice care, you know, end-of-life care. They’re offering a lot of great things to the citizens of Lauderdale County, and I just encourage you to support them and all they do.”

Terrence Davis, with Meridian’s Community Development department, said the city wants to welcome Golden Angels to Meridian and thank Bell and her team for investing in the community. The business will help fulfill a need that is in Meridian’s community, he said.

“On behalf of Mayor Percy Bland and our City Council, we welcome to the downtown area the Golden Angels Home Care, and we expect you guys to do what you do best, bringing the best to the city and bringing the best to your organization to help expand downtown,” he said.

Lauderdale County Supervisor Joe Norwood, whose district includes the new business, also extended a welcome to Golden Angels on behalf of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors. He said he looks forward to seeing the business grow.

“We look forward to the growth you’ll have here. Thank you for investing,” he said.

Shell McCoy-Bell, executive director and CEO of Golden Angels, said she wants to thank everyone who has worked to help her vision for a home health care agency come to fruition. She said her husband, children, staff, friends, the EMBDC and more all played a role in bringing the business to life.

“It means the world to us. It really does,” she said.