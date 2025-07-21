Meridian Mutual opens new branch on North Hills Published 2:26 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Meridian community leaders celebrated Friday as Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union cut the ribbon on its new North Hills location. Stationed at the corner of North Hills and Poplar Springs Drive, the branch is directly across from CVS Pharmacy and the Broadmoor shopping center.

Meridian City Councilman Dwayne Davis, who acts as council president, said he is glad to see Meridian Mutual grow. The ribbon cutting marks a welcome investment in the community, he said, as well as a new beginning for the building, which was previously a pharmacy.

“I appreciate what all you guys is doing. I’m glad it’s here. I’m glad to know that it’s a positive thing in the city of Meridian,” he said.

Mayor Percy Bland said he too is glad to welcome the new Meridian Mutual branch and the opportunities it provides for the city’s residents. The city is committed to helping the credit union however it can, he said.

“We’re just so proud to have this business here on this corner,” he said. “It’s going to be very busy as we all know.”

Matt Schanrock, director of Meridian Main Street, a part of the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, said it’s not hard to see the impact Meridian Mutual has in the community, and the investment into a new branch is further proof the credit union is committed to serving the community.

“Thank you guys for just reinvesting into this location in North Meridian, and it just proves that you guys are committed, and I appreciate that,” he said. “On behalf of the EMBDC, if there’s anything we can do, just let us know.”

Justin Bransetter, president of Meridian Mutual, said he wants to thank everyone who played a part in making Friday’s ribbon cutting come to fruition. Elected officials, business leaders and credit union members all helped make the new branch possible.

“Opening a new branch is a big milestone, and it reflects our ongoing commitment to serving our members with the same care and attention you’d expect from your favorite neighbor,” he said. “The branch represents growth not just the organization but for the entire community.”

Unlike big banks, credit unions like Meridian Mutual are member-owned, which gives them the ability to work with their members to find the best financial pathways to reach the desired goals, Bransetter said. From the credit union’s board to the tellers, everyone worked to bring the new branch to North Hills, and thanks is owed to all of them for that effort.

“The future of finance is local, and it starts right here in Meridian,” he said.