Masterpieces for Merrehope to celebrate art Published 12:34 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Art appreciators are invited to take part in an evening of celebrating artistry at Masterpieces for Merrehope, happening Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Meridian Museum of Art.

The event will feature a collection of original works from local and Mississippi artists, many of which were created during the Plein Air at Merrehope in June. Additional artwork in a variety of styles and subjects—ranging from landscapes to abstracts to artist’s choice—will also be available in a silent auction.

Event organizers said both Merrehope and the Meridian Museum of Art are fortunate to have the support of the local art community, with artists lending their talent and enthisiasm to make events like Masterpieces for Merrehope possible.

Guests will enjoy an evening of visual inspiration, complemented by great company, entertainment, tasty bites and adult beverages. Whether an avid collector or just love art, all will have the opportunity to view, bid on and potentially take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Attendees are invited to come dressed as their favorite artist or embrace their own creative style—artsy or casual. It’s all about celebrating creativity in its many forms.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and silent auction bidding will close at 8 p.m.

Tickets to Masterpieces for Merrehope are $25 and available at Merrehope, World of Flowers or from a board member. For more information, call Merrehope at 601-483-8439.