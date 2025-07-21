Brown University and MCC to launch adolescent health study Published 3:29 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Brown University and Meridian Community College are working together on a long-term health study focused on adolescents in the Meridian area and are looking for participants.

The Mississippi and Alabama Adolescent Environmental Health Study: Greater Meridian is led by Dr. Erica Walker, a Mississippi native, and conducted through Brown University’s Community Noise Lab, with field work in partnership with Meridian Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program.

The one-day study visit is Friday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment in the Riley Health Building on the MCC campus. The study will include youth between the ages of 12 and 17.

Each youth who qualifies and participates will receive $175; only two participants per household are allowed. Parents or guardians must complete a form before the event to take part.

During the event, participants will provide health information, and over the next five or more years, Brown University will follow their progress with support from MCC.

To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/220744678642160?fbclid.

For more information, contact Kristy Dickerson, MCC Associate Degree Nursing Program instructor, 601.553.3408 or email kristy.dickerson@meridiancc.edu.