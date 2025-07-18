Songwriters Festival kicks off with Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX Published 1:22 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Shelby Anderson performs Friday at The MAX as part of the Mississippi Songwriters Festival Brown Bag Lunch. Photos by Thomas Howard 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Sean Anderson is one of several musicians and songwriters taking part in the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this weekend at The MAX. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Teena May introduces Meridianites to her music which spans country, Americana, folk, pop and more during Friday's Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX. The event was held as part of the Mississippi Songwriters Festival happening this weekend.

A weekend of celebrating musicians and songwriters kicked off Friday with performances by three talented songwriters during a Brown Bag Lunch at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience. The two-hour performance, which was free and open to the public, was the first of several weekend events planned as part of the Mississippi Songwriters Festival.

Musicians Shelby Anderson, Teena May and Sean Gasaway took part in the lunch, playing some of their original songs for Meridian workers and shoppers while they dined on lunch from local food trucks or nearby restaurants.

The Brown Bag Lunch will be followed up with a youth songwriting workshop with Gasaway from 1-5 p.m. From 7-11 p.m. more than two dozen songwriters will perform in venues throughout downtown Meridian before gathering at Brickhaus to end the evening.

The Mississippi Songwriters Festival will resume Saturday with a songwriting workshop led by musician Clay Mills from 10 a.m. to noon.

A grand finale performance will cap off the festival with Mills, Gasaway, Stephen Lee Veal and Lack Thornton among the featured musicians from 6-9 p.m. at The MAX.

For more information about the festival or other upcoming events at The MAX, visit msarts.org.