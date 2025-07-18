MPSD, MHA host school registration fair Published 10:22 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Meridian Public School District and Meridian Housing Authority teamed up Tuesday to help local families register their students for the upcoming school year with Stronger Together: A Community Connection School Registration Fair.

The event, which organizers hope to make an annual event, included bouncy houses and games for children to play while parents went through the student registration process. More than a dozen community organizations also took part in the fair to help connect families with resources in the community.