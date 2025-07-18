MPSD, MHA host school registration fair

Published 10:22 am Friday, July 18, 2025

By Staff Reports

 Meridian Housing Authority Contract Specialist Carmen Jones and intern Kenaysha Gale pass out food to visitors at Tuesday’s Stronger Together: A Community Connection School Registration Fair. Photo by Robert Blankenship

Meridian Public School District and Meridian Housing Authority teamed up Tuesday to help local families register their students for the upcoming school year with Stronger Together: A Community Connection School Registration Fair.

Ashley Dean, Tiereni White and Jamila Brown Coleman represent Meridian Community College and the resources it provides at a back-to-school student registration fair Tuesday at Meridian Housing Authority. Photo by Robert Blankenship

The event, which organizers hope to make an annual event, included bouncy houses and games for children  to play while parents went through the student registration process. More than a dozen community organizations also took part in the fair to help connect families with resources in the community.

Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like