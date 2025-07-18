MCC student blends her plans to follows theater dreams Published 8:13 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

For Meridian Community College student Eilecia Brown, college isn’t just about earning a degree – it’s about following a passion that combines theater and psychology.

Brown an 18-year-old psychology major from Meridian, recently portrayed Tsarina Alexander in the College’s Arts & Letters Series of “Anastasia the Musical,” presented by Stage 2. The musical tells the story of Anya, a young woman with no memory of her past, who thinks she could be Anastasia, the missing Russian princess who survived when her family was killed.

Stage 2 is MCC’s theatrical training group for students ages 13 through college. Participants gain hands-on experience in productions including costumes, set design, props, advertising and fundraising, while developing character, teamwork skills and a commitment to community service.

Though this was Susie Johnson’s final production as Arts & Letters Series director, she will continue to teach Theater Appreciation.

“I love theater and performing, and I have always wanted to be in a musical, but I never had the chance to do so. When Ms. Susie announced that Stage 2 would be putting the show on, I decided I should give it a go,” Brown said.

Before taking to the stage, Brown watched a production of Anastasia.

“And I read the script to understand how the character is portrayed. Then I read the sheet music for the show,” she said.

Preparing for a show reaches back to when she was a student at Meridian High School, where she acted in several plays with the acting troupe Wildcat Players. “I returned last summer to fill in for someone the last showing of ‘And At 10:22 Time Stopped,’” Brown said, adding, “I also was featured recently in the short recently titled ‘Teen’s Choice’ by Gloria Duff. It should be released later this year.”

Other MCC students involved in the musical included Daylon Horton, Dominique Moore, Meira Smith and Allie Wyman.

Brown is working on completing her associate degree with a concentration in psychology.

“By next spring, I will be starting on a degree in theater as well,” she said.

“Theater is something I enjoy and can’t give up while psychology is still my backup plan.”

Brown will return to MCC for the Fall Semester 2025, which begins Aug. 18, and in looking ahead, she notes that MCC is preparing her for future studies at a university.

“Ideally, I’d like to do something in acting,” Brown said about career plans. “I might stick with stage productions, or I might venture into more films. Realistically, I’ll work on becoming a therapist, but to put that theatre degree to use, I’ll be looking into art therapy. Theatre is a form of art after all.”

For more information, visit meridiancc.edu.