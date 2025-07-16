West Lauderdale 7U team heads to DYB World Series Published 10:36 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

1/13 Swipe or click to see more The West Lauderdale Youth Association 7U All Stars are heading to the Diamond Youth Baseball Regional World Series in Texarkana, Arkansas later this month. Photos by Thomas Howard 2/13 Swipe or click to see more 3/13 Swipe or click to see more 4/13 Swipe or click to see more 5/13 Swipe or click to see more 6/13 Swipe or click to see more 7/13 Swipe or click to see more 8/13 Swipe or click to see more 9/13 Swipe or click to see more 10/13 Swipe or click to see more 11/13 Swipe or click to see more 12/13 Swipe or click to see more 13/13 Swipe or click to see more

Families, teachers and community members gathered at the West Lauderdale Youth Association baseball fields Tuesday evening to celebrate and send off the 7U youth baseball team to the World Series.

The team, which is made up of players under 7, is headed to Texarkana, Arkansas, where they will complete in the Dimond Youth Baseball Regional World Series against other teams from all throughout the country.

Coach Zac Clay said the players may be young, but they’ve put in the hard work and effort. No matter what happens at the World Series, he said, the community is proud of their achievements this year.

“We’re super proud of these boys, every one of them. They worked really hard. They did good in rec season, and that’s why they’re where they are right now,” he said. “They’ve all improved steadily over the last few weeks, and they worked really hard, and we’re really looking forward to going and doing our best.”

Clay said it has been a long time since a West Lauderdale team reached the World Series, and the celebration, send off and competition itself will be something the boys remember for the rest of their lives.