MPSD’s Carter tapped for MASS board Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Meridian Public School District Superintendent Amy Carter will join The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents’ Board of Directors after the organization elected new leadership at its summer convention, MASS announced Wednesday.

Bringing more than 30 years of education experience, Carter plans to champion training and professional development opportunities to improve schools throughout the state.

“It’s a privilege to be part of an organization that works tirelessly to support and strengthen public education in every corner of our state,” said Carter. “MASS gives education leaders a unified voice, and I’m proud to help carry that mission forward.”

MASS is tasked with advocating for public education and ensuring educators have the resources they need to give children a quality education. The Board of Directors meet with state legislators, the Mississippi Department of Education and other stakeholders to advocate for public school needs.

Board members are also engaged through regular meetings, professional development and mentoring opportunities. By building strong relationships with lawmakers and policymakers, MASS works to make sure educators across Mississippi have a voice in shaping legislation that affects public schools.

“Our board is made up of seasoned educators who bring invaluable perspectives to the challenges facing Mississippi schools,” said Phil Burchfield, executive director of MASS. “Dr. Carter’s dedicated leadership ensures that MASS can successfully equip superintendents with the tools, training and support they need to make a lasting impact.”