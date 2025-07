Dinosaurs come to life at public library Published 6:06 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Ranger Martin introduces children to Rexi, a baby Tyrannosaurus Rex, Wednesday at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Photos by Thomas Howard

Local children and families saw dinosaurs come to life Wednesday as The Dinosaur Experience put on a show at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. The audience laughed and learned from Ranger Martin as he navigated caring for Rexi, a baby Tyrannosaurus Rex, brushing a velociraptor’s teeth and making sure his fingers didn’t end up on the menu.