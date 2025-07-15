MPD candidates take interview, PT qualifications Published 2:09 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Candidates for inclusion in the upcoming Meridian Police Department placement and training program gathered at the Meridian Public Safety Training Center on Friday to take part in the interview and physical fitness qualifications to set them on the path to becoming a police officer.

“We’re glad to have them here,” said Oscar “Greg” Morgan, the center’s director, as he visited back and forth among the trainees and veteran officers who came by to compete or just watch.

The department may be hiring 30 or more officers, whether new or transfer, according to Chief Malachi Sanders. He told media that his goal is to build Meridian Police Department’s officer numbers to further protect and serve the community.

His approach is founded in community policing, Sanders told the Star last week, and his department plans to work closely with the community to educate residents and keep them informed in an effort to fight crime in the city.

“I’m excited to get Meridian back on track to saving lives and people being able to go out into public and shop and do the things they used to do before all this crime started,” Sanders told the Star.

For more information, visit meridianms.org.